Hyundai redefines EV mobility

HYUNDAI, the South Korean carmaker, has come up with a super-smooth electric vehicle (EV) to match the country’s vaulting digital ambition.

Seoul, its capital, is home to the DMC (Digital Media City of the future), a 570,000 square metre parcel of land conceived as a state-of-the-art digital media centre.

No wonder then that EVs rolling off Hyundai’s production line display a futuristic design that belies the idea that EVs have to look dull.

The Ioniq 6 Electrified Streamliner delivers an estimated all-electric range of nearly 380 miles.

But if you are interested in this super-modern EV you might have a bit of a wait. UK technical and specification pricing is still to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, Hyundai has released details of the Ioniq 6’s advanced technologies, which “redefine the boundaries of electric mobility”.

“Ioniq 6 is the next ambitious step forward in Hyundai Motor’s strategy to accelerate its transition to electrification and into a position as a global leader in EVs,” said Jaehoon Chang, its president and CEO.

So what will you get with this car? Range has been addressed and so has attention to detail in its design.

It has an extremely long, 2,950mm wheelbase, supported by a choice of 20in or 18in wheels.

Dual-colour ambient lighting allows a driver to customise the look and feel of the interior by selecting from 64 colours and six pre-selected themes.

Speed-sync lighting mode changes the brightness of the interior lighting in the first row based on the vehicle’s speed.

All of the car’s seats have been manufactured for all-electric models: they are approximately 30 per cent thinner than those in conventional cars, providing more space for passengers.

There are four type-C and one type-A USB ports available to improve customer convenience.

Ioniq 6’s has an EV performance tune-up system, which allows the driver to adjust steering effort, motor power, accelerator-pedal sensitivity and driveline mode.

Drivers can create a variety of different combinations with just a few button clicks to meet their individual needs.

The Ioniq 6 features e-ASD, a technology that, says Hyundai, “makes EVs more exciting and people-friendly”. This is a spaceship-like sound that is added to and changes based on the vehicle’s driving status.

The EV is available with a range of drive motors and battery packs to fit the needs of customers. The long-range 77.4-kWh battery can be mated with two electric motor layouts, either rear-wheel-drive (RWD) or all-wheel-drive (AWD).

The top-of-the-line dual motor setup is an AWD option producing a combined power output of 239kW and 605Nm of torque.

Ioniq 6’s E-GMP architecture can support both 400-V and 800-V charging infrastructures, with 800-V charging as standard; it can accommodate 400-V charging without the need for additional components or adapters.

The car’s modular touchscreen dashboard integrates a 12in full-touch infotainment display and 12in digital cluster that houses advanced technologies.

The infotainment system provides real-time travel radius mapping based on the current state of charge.

The system’s connected car services also help search and plan the best route to include a charging station along the way.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto get a widescreen display. Bluetooth multi-connection support is available, so two devices can be paired at the same time — one for phone calls and one for music streaming.

The Bose sound system’s eight speakers, including a subwoofer, are strategically placed throughout the vehicle for a high-quality listening experience. The navigation system comes with Bluelink Infotainment/Map updates.

Ioniq 6 is equipped with the next level of Hyundai SmartSense, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, and the car is available in 12 exterior colours.

Smart Cruise Control (SCC) helps to maintain distance from the vehicle ahead and drive at a speed set by the driver by reflecting the learned driving style of the driver. When SCC is inactive, the function learns the driver's driving style. When SCC is activated, the function stops learning and drives automatically by mimicking the learned driving style.

Production of the Ioniq 6 and market launch schedule will be announced soon.