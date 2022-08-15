Monday, 15 August 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

15 August 2022

Autocar appoints woman editor

15/08/2022

GOOD to see that women are not only showing English male footballers how to win tournaments but are also being appointed to positions previously held by men, writes Nigel Wigmore.

Autocar, the longest-running automotive publication in the world, has made Rachel Burgess editor.

Ms Burgess is no stranger to the mag, which was founded in November 1895. She has worked at Autocar since 2016 and held various roles including news editor, deputy editor and executive editor.

Ms Burgess, said: “Autocar is the world’s best car magazine, and to be given the chance to lead it into a new era at a time when the automotive industry is undergoing a once-in-a-century transformation is an incredible honour.

“The magazine has a brilliant team. I can’t wait to continue to work with Mark [Tisshaw] and Steve [Cropley, editor-in-chief] to ensure that Autocar remains the go-to title for all car enthusiasts as the challenges and opportunities of electrification emerge.”

Ms Burgess will lead a refresh of the magazine, working with Tisshaw, who will continue as Autocar brand editor.

They will oversee the brand’s full portfolio of digital and print products, while Mr Tishaw has led the magazine to two ABC circulation rises during his tenure since 2017. Autocar’s current ABC is 19,100 issues a week.

Mr Tisshaw said: “From the moment she joined Autocar, Rachel has stood out for her core journalistic integrity and ability, leadership and organisation — as well as a knack for asking the difficult questions of even its most senior leaders — and she will be a perfect editor to ensure the magazine thrives into the future.

“Editing Autocar magazine means working with the best team in the world and she has thoroughly earned this promotion.”

Motoring

Autocar appoints woman editor

GOOD to see that women are not only showing English male footballers how to win tournaments but are ... [more]

 

Looking for a job?

Sales Roles

Location Henley-on-Thames

Sales position We have a vacancy for a full-time sales person or two part-time sales persons (flexible hours and days) ...

 

Retail Merchandiser.

Location Goring-on-Thames

Simple Human are recruiting for a Retail Merchandiser (Instore) - Company car/laptop/phone - £24,000 per annum You will ...

 

Practice manager

Location Sonning Common

Full-time, 37.5 hours per week. Sonning Common Health Centre, Sonning Common, Reading, RG4 9SW. Salary depending on ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33