Autocar appoints woman editor

GOOD to see that women are not only showing English male footballers how to win tournaments but are also being appointed to positions previously held by men, writes Nigel Wigmore.

Autocar, the longest-running automotive publication in the world, has made Rachel Burgess editor.

Ms Burgess is no stranger to the mag, which was founded in November 1895. She has worked at Autocar since 2016 and held various roles including news editor, deputy editor and executive editor.

Ms Burgess, said: “Autocar is the world’s best car magazine, and to be given the chance to lead it into a new era at a time when the automotive industry is undergoing a once-in-a-century transformation is an incredible honour.

“The magazine has a brilliant team. I can’t wait to continue to work with Mark [Tisshaw] and Steve [Cropley, editor-in-chief] to ensure that Autocar remains the go-to title for all car enthusiasts as the challenges and opportunities of electrification emerge.”

Ms Burgess will lead a refresh of the magazine, working with Tisshaw, who will continue as Autocar brand editor.

They will oversee the brand’s full portfolio of digital and print products, while Mr Tishaw has led the magazine to two ABC circulation rises during his tenure since 2017. Autocar’s current ABC is 19,100 issues a week.

Mr Tisshaw said: “From the moment she joined Autocar, Rachel has stood out for her core journalistic integrity and ability, leadership and organisation — as well as a knack for asking the difficult questions of even its most senior leaders — and she will be a perfect editor to ensure the magazine thrives into the future.

“Editing Autocar magazine means working with the best team in the world and she has thoroughly earned this promotion.”