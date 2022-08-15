Audi RS 6 is sports car to be reckoned with

IN its 20 years of production, the Audi RS 6 has delivered performance and everyday usability that makes it the standout model from other “family” cars.

Audi says the car “owes the success of its underlying concept from 2002 to its double-charged engine and all-wheel drive”.

Having spent some time with both the RS 3 and RS 4 models, you realise that this is motoring at a different level, yet in the clever guise of “normal” road cars.

There is of course a reason for this and it’s down mainly to the original engineering concept of the car plus maintaining careful and consistent production values throughout its two decades of life so far.

In the beginning of the RS 6, Audi was following through on what to give a “sporty renovation” to the RS 4.

Audi engineers put a great deal of effort into making the RS 6 a sports car. That meant not only adapting the engine, suspension, and transmission, but also altering its appearance by going up a gear.

The fledgling RS 6 grew four centimetres (1.6in) in both length and width. New skirts, wider sills, a spoiler for the Avant, a distinctive breakaway edge for the Saloon, 18in or 19in wheels, and two oval tailpipes emphasised its sporty ambitions.

In 2002, no other Audi had more power but it needed a lot of detail work: a powerful engine that from then on was double-turbocharged and had 4.2 litres of displacement did not fit in the body of the RS 6 at first, so the installation area was extended.

The engine that drove the first RS 6 was fine-tuned in England. Together with quattro GmbH, British engine manufacturer Cosworth, which was a subsidiary of Audi AG until 2004, achieved the impressive 450 PS output and 560 Nm of torque.

A lot of power requires good control but the era of manual transmission was over. For the first time, a torque-converter transmission gave an RS model shorter shifting times for gearshifts. Five driving modes enabled acceleration to 62 mph in 4.7 seconds.

For ride and comfort in the RS 6, Audi turned to the newly developed Dynamic Ride Control (DRC) suspension.

DRC “binds” the car more closely to the road and ensures agile handling, particularly when cornering hard. In 2008, six years after the first RS 6, the second generation followed. Audi increased not only power and displacement, but also the number of cylinders to 10.

This produced a seriously powerful engine: for three years, Audi produced the largest RS engine ever.

The 10-cylinder also needed a transmission that could handle power. The six-gear automatic that it used was substantially reworked to meet that need.

With this combination of engine and transmission, Audi achieved a top speed of more than 186 mph for the first time with the RS 6 plus.

The regular RS 6 topped out at 155 mph, with 174 mph available as an option. The Saloon needed 4.5 seconds to reach 62 mph; the Avant took 4.6 seconds.

A car such as the RS 6 needed braking power to match the awesome engine power.

The first ceramic brakes were optional in the RS 6 and were “extremely reliable” in stopping the car.

In order to give passengers a sporty and comfortable ride, Audi relied on the DRC suspension for the second time, something that customers now get as standard equipment in the Avant and the saloon. Audi moved away from the 10-cylinder bi-turbo engine in 2013 and returned to a double-turbocharged eight-cylinder with four litres of displacement – the smallest engine in the history of the RS 6.

One novelty for the third generation of the RS 6: customers wanted a little bit more comfort, so air suspension became a standard feature for the first time.

In 2019, three years before its 20th birthday, the fourth generation of the RS 6 rolled out to dealerships and stayed faithful to its heritage.

For the first time in its history, this car was supported by a 48-volt mild hybrid system, to improve efficiency.

Although it is a bit heavier, the RS 6 Avant races to 62mph in a brisk 3.6 seconds; it only needs twelve seconds to reach 124mph.

In 2021, when I last drove the RS 4 Avant I said that this was an “understated everyday supercar”.

It was powered by a 2.9 TFSI twin-turbo V6 engine, developed by Audi Sport GmbH in part as homage to the legendary 2.7 litre V6 of the first RS 4 Avant back in 1999.

That car was awesome enough: on its 20th anniversary, the Audi RS 6 shows that it will always be a car to be reckoned with and gives drivers a taste of what motoring, in the true sense of the word, is all about.