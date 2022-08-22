Going electric and going remote

JEEP has revealed the 20 most remote electric charge points across the UK to celebrate their move to zero emission freedom, encouraging people to “plan exciting new road trips.”

With more than 42,000 electric vehicle charge points located across the UK, the research was carried out to show that while the majority of charge points are currently located in larger towns and cities, the network is gradually expanding to more remote areas in Britain.

The ‘Remote Charge Point Index’, created to celebrate the Jeep 4xe range ranked the top most remote charging stations in England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland.

Research found England’s most remote charge point, Etal Village Hall, is situated less than a 15-minute drive from Northumberland National Park.

However, if visitors want to explore the village, they will find the ruins of an old medieval castle and Northumberland’s only thatched pub. Other locations featured in the top five for road trippers to enjoy are Alwington, where visitors can tour the North Devon coastline, and the Yorkshire Dales to take in the scenic waterfalls at Asgarth Falls National Park.

In addition, a charge point at Gara Rock in South Devon means guests can embark on wild walks and experience stunning sea views, while drivers can recharge at Buckden for hikers wishing to add Buckden Pike or Birks Fell on to their list of peaks summited.

Topping the list not only for Scotland, but the entire UK, is Lochinver Community Hall, located on the west coast of Scotland. Lochinver has stunning mountain views, white sandy beaches and is also situated on the iconic driving route, the North Coast 500.

For fans of the National Trust, Wales’s most remote charge point is located at Plas Yn Rhiw, a 16th century manor house.

Electric and plug-in hybrid drivers wishing to explore Northern Ireland can find its most remote charge point in Belleek, County Fermanagh.