Škoda’s one off electric car for summer season

SUMMER is a traditional time for taking your motorhome, caravan, or trailer and tents on the road for a well-earned holiday.

But does the age of the electric car mean that you might be somehow restricted in where and how you go on a motoring break?

Not according to the Czech carmaker Škoda, which has created the Enyaq iV 80 FestEVal. It has space for up to four people to sleep, plus lots of clever camping equipment.

This one-off Enyaq for the summer season includes a boot-mounted camping box with extendable bed and luxury roof tent.

The idea is that this thoroughly green car provides zero-emission accommodation for festivals and camping getaways.

Škoda says that the car is their way of celebrating a “normal” holiday season after the rigours of the past few years that put getaways on hold.

Inside this festival-prepared Enyaq is a boot-based camping unit — made by Czech manufacturer, EGOE.

The EGOE box is one of the first of its size and fits into the Enyaq iV’s capacious 585-litre boot. When preparing to make camp, the box slides out of the boot. It has an integrated gas cooker, collapsible sink with tap and hose, preparation area and plenty of integral storage space.

A double bed frame can be put together in minutes, extending across the folded rear seats. The mattress cushions are stored on top of the box and provide in-car accommodation for two.

The second sleeping space is in the streamlined roof tent. This is accessed via a ladder that is stored inside the tent box when closed.

The tent itself can be set up and taken down in minutes and has netting inside for storage, a solar-powered fan and an integrated torch. Camping chairs and a table can be easily set up.

If you are at a festival then when the music stops you can retire to your vehicle and continue the party through the ENYAQ iV’s eight-speaker sound system. Interior ambient lighting provides additional atmosphere into the evenings.

The Enyaq iV then could be the perfect car for all-electric road trips, with lots of interior space, up to 585 litres of luggage capacity (1,710 litres with the rear seats folded) and up to 338 miles of range between charges.

The 82kWh battery pack of the Enyaq iV 80 can be charged at speeds of up to 135kW with 80 per cent charge possible in under 30 minutes.

To maximise efficiency on the move, says the carmaker, every Enyaq iV features a brake energy recuperation system that harnesses energy normally lost under braking and deceleration to increase the electric range.

The level of regeneration can be adjusted using the paddles on the steering wheel with three intensity levels to choose from when the dedicated B-mode is chosen via the gear selector.

Connectivity is controlled via a 13in touchscreen infotainment, supported by a digital instrument cluster ahead of the driver.

The digital experience can also be enhanced by a head-up display that features augmented reality, making “life on the move as easy and safe as possible”.

A permanent internet connection allows campers to make use of a wi-fi connection for up to eight devices, while in everyday driving ensures all information and systems are up to date.

Drivers can also make use of a connected app to schedule and control charging and cabin pre-conditioning — making the beginning of every journey a comfortable one whatever the weather.

Škoda’s Air Care system ensures the air inside the cabin of the Enyaq iV is as clean as possible.

The Škoda Enyaq iV is a handsomely turned out SUV. It is comfortable, smooth and easy to drive and handle — and with excellent EV engineering under the bonnet.

I am a big fan of Škoda engines anyway, so the Enyaq iV will join the roster of Škoda models that I have admired for their fine power plants.

Fully electric and designed from the ground up, the Enyaq iV marked the start of the brand’s electromobility journey, paving the way for a new generation of all-electric Škodas.

Regardless of model, the Enyaq iV also ushered in a new era of Škoda interior design.

All Enyaq iV variants offer state of the art connectivity and infotainment features.

Every Enyaq iV features spacious accommodation and five design selection interiors to choose from: Loft, Lounge, Suite, EcoSuite and SportLine, with a design theme to suit all tastes and requirements.