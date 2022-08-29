Alfa Romeo launches most technological model ever

NEW car models are coming on stream after the hiatus of interrupted production of the past few years.

Alfa Romeo has come up with the Tonale, the “most technologically advanced Alfa Romeo ever”.

Alfa Romeo has high hopes for the Tonale, which made its first appearance, in concept form, at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. This only goes to demonstrate the time-lag which has occurred with regard to new car production and delivery.

The Tonale is the first car in the world to have an NFT digital certificate that certifies the car at purchase and then follows it throughout its existence.

This has been described as “a minor revolution in the automotive sector”. The technology is based on the concept of creating confidential and unalterable records of a vehicle’s life.

But according to WhatCar magazine “most manufacturers have offered a similar facility for years in the form of digital service records”.

This includes a connectivity and infotainment system that gives Over The Air (OTA) updates and integration with Amazon Alexa.

As standard the Tonale is equipped with a 10.25in touchscreen with DAB radio, Bluetooth, navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus a six-speaker sound system and wireless charging pad.

The car is available in a choice of trim levels and a limited Speciale launch edition.

It has a 160hp 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, with a built-in 48-volt 15-kW electric motor. From launch, customers can choose between two versions, the Ti and Veloce, or the Speciale launch edition. There is dual zone air conditioning, automatic headlamps with dusk sensor and automatic high-beam, auto wipers with rain sensor, auto-dimming rear-view mirror and electric folding plus heated exterior mirrors across the range.

Other features include a keyless function, powered tailgate and front and rear parking sensors with backup camera.

Intelligent adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and autonomous emergency braking (AEB), drowsy driver detection, speed assist, traffic sign recognition bring enhanced safety as standard to the Tonale range.

From launch, the Tonale Ti version defines itself externally with a satin chrome V front bezel, 18in dark finish diamond cut alloy wheels with coloured Alfa Romeo centre wheel caps.

There is a gloss-black body kit, with satin side and front inserts, and black painted mirror caps.

Inside, the black cloth upholstery has a sporty design, and the driver’s seat has four-way lumbar adjustment and sport leather steering wheel. In the rear there are 60/40 split rear seats with ski pass.

The Veloce has Veloce badging and body kit, with matt side and front inserts, gloss black window surround, and privacy glass.

There are 19in dark finish diamond cut alloy wheels with monochrome Alfa Romeo centre wheel caps and red painted Brembo brake calipers. Inside, the Veloce adds aluminium pedals and door sills and column mounted aluminium shift paddles to its distinctive black and red Alcantara upholstery.

The Veloce also gains Alfa Dual Stage Valve suspension (DVS) for an even better ride.

The Speciale launch edition mirrors the look of the Veloce but adds 20in dark finish diamond cut alloy wheels and dark miron Speciale badge as standard.

The Tonale range is available in a choice of six solid, metallic and tri-coat colours — Alfa White, Alfa Red, Alfa Black, Misano Blue, Montreal Green and Vesuvio Grey. A leather pack is available on all trims to enhance their standard interior offering.

The new Alfa Romeo Tonale is powered by the brand’s first electrified powertrain.

Unique to Alfa Romeo, the 1.5-litre 160hp Variable Geometry Turbo (VGT) petrol engine is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It features a new 48-volt 15-kW, 55-Nm ‘P2’ electric motor which is capable of powering the wheels even when the internal combustion engine is off, offering, claims Alfa Romeo the “authentic hybrid driving experience”.

The car has a brake-by-wire system for regenerative braking and Dynamic Torque Vectoring.

Can Alfa Romeo do the trick and make a best-seller out of the Tonale? Only time will tell. But there is no doubt that this mild hybrid crossover could be its most important model in the modern era. Remember, it will be competing in one of Europe’s top-selling car segments.

As to economy driving, a claimed fuel economy for the Tonale of 49.56mpg is pretty good for this size of hybrid/petrol-fuelled car.