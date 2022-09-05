Wonder upon wonder

JUST over a decade ago, when I drove the estimable Aston Martin V12 Vantage, I said it was a

“wonder to behold”.

Now from Pebble Beach, California, comes the news that British sports car maker Aston Martin is producing a new V12 Vantage Roadster, featuring a 5.2-litre

V12 twin-turbo engine.

To give you an idea of how powerful the new car is, when I drove the old Vantage I had on test, the car’s 6-litre engine produced a massive 510bhp that cannoned me off the mark to 60mph in just

4.2 seconds.

Well, as you might expect, the new V12 Vantage Roadster does a little better than that: it sprints from 0 to 60mph in 3.5 seconds and is capable of a top speed of 200mph.

This new model is set to be ultra-exclusive, with production strictly limited to just 249 customer cars globally, all of which will have been sold ahead of release.

Roberto Fedeli, Aston Martin’s chief technical officer, says designers worked “extremely hard” to ensure the V12 Vantage Roadster possesses the same potency and dynamism that characterises its

predecessor.

In the burgeoning age of the electric car that is now upon us, this new V12 Vantage Roadster comes as a breath of fresh air.

Sure, it will only be available to the privileged few but, as a car enthusiast, I for one am glad that such cars are still being made.

When you are driving one, you need to be sure that the enormous power the engine generates is matched in quality by the car’s brakes, steering and handling.

The new Vantage Roadster’s wide-track suspension provides pinpoint handling and, like the V12 Vantage, it features powerful carbon ceramic brakes as standard.

With much increased stopping power and huge resistance to brake fade at high temperatures, this technology is also weight-saving compared to steel brakes, which in turn benefits steering response and ride quality.

With a ZF 8-speed automatic transmission and mechanical limited-slip differential mounted at the rear, the car has the balance of a front-mid-engine, rear-wheel drive layout.

An optimised transmission calibration minimises shift speeds and maximises “driver interaction”. Adaptive software in the transmission’s control system monitors operating conditions and driver demands to enhance the feeling of response and control.

Marek Reichman, Aston Martin’s chief creative officer, says: “On the one hand, the V12 Vantage Roadster was designed to maximize the benefits of airflow into, throughout and around the car.

“On the other, for drivers of the car, we created this explicit open-top sports car for those craving excitement and drama.”

Aerodynamic performance also informs the new sculpted single-piece sills and rear bumper, which comes complete with integrated diffuser, the effectiveness of which has been improved by the routing of the centre-mounted, twin tailpipe exhaust system.

In contrast to the V12 Vantage, the Roadster does not come with the dramatic rear wing as standard but it is still an option.

Final visual touches come in the form of 21in alloy wheels, which are offered in two finishes, satin black and satin black diamond.

An optional lightweight forged wheel is also available in both satin black and satin black diamond.

Michelin Pilot 4S high performance tyres — 275/35 R21 front and 315/30 R21 at the rear — are standard fitment on all rims.

As the flagship of the Vantage range, the V12 Roadster is fitted with sports-plus seats trimmed in full semi-aniline leather and featuring quilt and perforation pattern as standard.

A carbon fibre performance seat with exposed twill carbon fibre shell and manual six-way adjustment is available as an option for those looking for dynamic design and maximum support for high performance driving, also saving 7.3kg without skimping on occupant

comfort.

V12 Vantage Roadster customers can further boost the exclusivity of their car by engaging the services of the marque’s bespoke personalisation service, Q by Aston Martin, for everything from exterior graphics and liveries to woven leather.

With extensive use of exposed carbon fibre in its design, the V12 Vantage Roadster also lends itself perfectly to Aston Martin’s range of tinted lacquers that change appearance under different lighting conditions to make a spectacular feature of the hand-laid carbon fibre panels.

This is a car for the few, certainly, but you have to admire the design and engineering prowess that went into making the Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster.