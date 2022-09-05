Electric cars only at coffee house show give coff

ELECTRIC vehicles will take over the Caffeine & Machine coffee house in Warwickshire next weekend.

Eclectic Electric is returning for a second year, bringing together the very best of the EV scene.

With a wide variety of vehicles on show, there will something for everyone, from early adopting EV evangelists to the sceptical lovers of fossil fuels.

Everrati will present the incredible Superformance GT40 MKII, an authentic continuation model of the timeless classic that was built in partnership with Superformance LLC. Arc will show its electrifying Vector, or “the world’s most advanced motorcycle”.

There will also be the new Lotus Eletre, the world’s first electric hyper-SUV.

Mainstream brands will be there with their latest EVs to view up close.

Caffeine & Machine in Ettington is known for its fossil-fuelled car shows, so Eclectic Electric is all the more special.

For more information, visit https://caffeineand

machine.com