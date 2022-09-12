Old reliable with new technology

IN recent months, I have been able to test drive a significant part of the Toyota model range and the latest, the Corolla GR Sport, like its predecessors, did not disappoint.

The Corolla was introduced in 1966 and by 1997 had become the best-selling nameplate in the world, surpassing even Volkswagen’s ubiquitous Beetle.

Toyota reached the milestone of 50 million Corollas sold over 12 generations in 2021.

The latest model carries on this tradition of a solid, reliable motorcar ideal for everyday and family use.

It is not a big car. By definition, it falls into the compact car segment and is a star in one of the most ruthlessly competitive segments in global car sales.

I imagine that the brief from Toyota bosses for this latest Corolla was, as with any tried and successful product, to “keep doing what you are doing”.

That is not to say that it is not innovative or on the money for 21st century driving.

Toyota says there are two key factors that make this 12th generation Corolla “a strong competitor”. Firstly, its Toyota New Global Architecture GA-C platform equips it with excellent driving dynamics and enhanced safety levels.

Secondly, it adopts a dual hybrid strategy. The Corolla Hatchback and Touring Sports were the first models to offer customers a choice of two self-charging hybrid powertrains: an improved 1.8-litre with 120bhp and a 2.0-litre system developing 181bhp.

These types of engines make life easier for those who want the addition of electric vehicle driving but not at the expense of “range anxiety”. I know car makers will argue that they are addressing the issue of range but it is causing concern among some drivers who would otherwise consider switching to an EV.

There are five Corolla core model grades — Icon, Icon Tech, Design, GR Sport and Excel, plus special Touring Sports TREK versions.

The car I have been driving, the GR Sport, demonstrated the best of both worlds.

It was at home both travelling around town on EV power and comfortably cruising on the motorway using the hybrid

technology.

It was economical and spacious for a smallish car and there was great performance available if required. Gazoo Racing, Toyota’s championship-winning global motorsport arm, influenced the development of the GR Sport.

This shows in its design and specification details that give the car a wider, more powerful look and a sportier cabin ambience.

The styling elements include a sharper design for the lower centre bumper section, a wide honeycomb mesh pattern for the front grille and piano black surrounds for the grille and fog lights.

There is a black insert in the rocker panels and the 18in black alloy wheels have a contrasting and bright machined finish to the tips of each spoke and red GR centre caps (17in diameter wheels in the same design are featured on the Touring Sports model).

At the rear there is a silver insert in the lower bumper, creating the look of twin tailpipes and a diffuser.

The finishing touches are black backgrounds for Toyota emblems on the bonnet and tailgate,

official GR (Gazoo Racing) badging and the option of a new ash grey paint finish.

The GR Sport cabin is fitted with sports front seats, upholstered in fabric with a dedicated pinstripe pattern and with seatback and cushion bolsters finished in black and grey synthetic leather.

The car is also equipped with Toyota’s latest multimedia package, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functions for smartphone integration.

The equipment specification matches the Corolla Design grade and includes a 7in colour TFT multi-information screen with 3D-effect graphics and a colour head-up display.

Other standard features include Toyota Safety Sense, LED headlights, rear privacy glass, automatic wipers, auto-dimming rear-view mirror and power-adjustable door mirrors, with an auto-folding function.

The head-up display presents data clearly in the driver’s line of sight, even in bright light. Brightness and the position of the display can be adjusted using controls on the steering wheel.

The new Corolla, with its self-charging hybrid power, proves that there is a lot to be said for having good reliability coupled with the latest technology. This enables drivers to face the rigours of everyday motoring with confidence.

The new 2023 Toyota Corolla is priced from £29,610 to £36,260.