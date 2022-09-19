Advanced suspension gives C5 a smooth ride

THE price of purchasing a new car will be crucial this winter for potential buyers already struggling with the cost of living.

New to the market at the end of the summer was the Citroën C5 Aircross, which has an on-the-road price starting at £26,930.

This new Citroën is available, in keeping with current trends, with plug-in hybrid power, and what the French carmaker calls “advanced petrol and diesel engines”.

The plug-in hybrid version of this car achieves up to 38 miles of all-electric range. The trick I have found with plug-in hybrids is to let the car’s technology do the work for you.

In the Lake District last summer in a plug-in hybrid Skoda, I was able to achieve amazing mpg by keeping the electric battery topped up overnight then letting the car’s technology do the rest. The C5 Aircross has been updated with a new front-end design, and upright front grille.

The rear has a more angular design to the light clusters — to match the new styling at the front of the vehicle.

To C5 Aircross comes — as standard — with Citroën Advanced Comfort Suspension, latest-generation Citroën Advanced Comfort Seats and an interior layout with improved cabin space. Citroën’s exclusive suspension system uses hydraulic “cushions” to absorb bumps in the road for added comfort.

The newly designed seats feature a core of high-density foam and an additional 15mm top layer of memory foam to ensure maximum comfort for driver and passengers alike. On selected versions, there is a six-way electric-seat adjustment. The C5 Aircross comes with a 12.3in digital driver’s display and a new 10in high-definition touchscreen that is positioned higher up on the dashboard to ensure drivers keep their eyes on the road.

The car is available in three trim levels: Sense Plus, Shine and C-Series Edition. PureTech petrol and BlueHDi diesel 130hp internal combustion engines are available across the range.

These are paired with either a six-speed manual or an eight-speed EAT8 automatic gearbox.

Shine and C-Series Edition models are also available with a Plug-in Hybrid drivetrain. This combines a 180hp petrol engine, an 80kW electric motor and an eight-speed electrified auto gearbox — and delivers 225hp and up to 38 miles of electric-only range. With emissions of 32g/km CO2, C5 Aircross Plug-in hybrid versions qualify for a benefit-in-kind (BIK) tax rate of 12 per cent.

Sense Plus models come with 18in diamond cut bi-tone Pulsar alloy wheels, Class A-rated tyres and electrically-operated and heated door mirrors, complete with LED approach lighting. The front and rear lights feature LED technology for better visibility. Inside, all models feature the large 12.3in digital instrument cluster and the new 10in touchscreen, with Citroën Connect Nav satellite navigation.

The Wild Black interior ambience features the new Advanced Comfort Seats trimmed in black fabric and leather-effect cloth.

All Sense Plus models also come with Citroën Advanced Comfort Suspension, while safety has been improved.

This comprises Active Safety Brake with video assistance, Collision Risk Alert, Active Lane Departure Warning and Speed Limit Information with Intelligent Speed Adaptation.

The City Camera Pack adds front and rear parking sensors and a reversing camera.

Plug-in hybrid variants are available from the Shine trim level upwards. All Shine models feature a Dark Chrome Colour Pack and Citroën Airbump inserts that helps protect the vehicle in the event of minor accidents.

Shine models also see the interior upgraded to the Urban Black ambience with black Alcantara and leather-effect cloth. Safety is enhanced via the Drive Assist Pack, which adds Blind Spot Monitoring and Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go functionality on automatic and Plug-in Hybrid versions.

C-Series Edition models have a distinctive Anodised Bronze Colour Pack and C-Series Edition badging around the vehicle to make them stand out.

The roof is painted Perla Nera Black for a bi-tone finish and features a panoramic glass sunroof to let more light into the cabin; 19in diamond-cut bi-tone ‘Art’ alloy wheels complete the look.

The interior is further upgraded to the ‘Metropolitan Black’ ambience, which features black ‘Claudia’ leather and leather-effect trim.

Safety is enhanced via the Drive Assist Pack that comes with Highway Driver Assist – which is a level 2 semi-autonomous technology combining Adaptive Cruise Control (with Stop & Go) and Active Lane Keeping Assist.

The new car is priced between £26,930 and £38,275 on the road.