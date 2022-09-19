Car production receives boost

UK car production rose for the third consecutive month in July, up 8.6 per cent to 58,043 units, according to the latest figures published today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

The performance must be set in context, however, as it is compared with July 2021, which was the worst July since 1956 as car makers faced the global shortage of semiconductors and staff absences arising from the ‘pingdemic’, forcing some to alter summer shutdown timings to help manage the challenge.

This July, factories turned out 4,605 additional units, a sign that component shortages may finally be beginning to ease. Output, however, still remains below pre-pandemic levels, at -46.4 per cent, illustrating that a full recovery is some way off.

Production for the UK market surged 40.7 per cent to 11,583 units, with exports also up, but by a more modest 2.8 per cent, in part reflecting the structural and model changes at play. Shipments continue to drive the sector, accounting for eight out of 10 cars made (80 per cent), though exports to top markets the EU and US fell, down -7.3 per cent and -22.8 per cent respectively, while orders from China and Japan rose 54.0 per cent and 40.1 per cent respectively.

Almost a third (29.9 per cent) of all cars made in July were either battery electric (BEV), plug-in hybrid (PHEV) or hybrid electric (HEV), amounting to 17,356 units, with BEV volumes up 65.9 per cent.

Despite three months of growth, year-to-date UK car production is -16.5 per cent below the same period in 2021, at 461,174 units, representing a shortfall of 91,187 units.

The decline is attributable to supply chain shortages, structural changes and weak exports, which fell -21.3 per cent to 363,223 units, with a 7.6 per cent rise in production for the UK unable to offset these losses.

Some 78.8 per cent of all cars made in Britain since January have been shipped overseas, with some six in 10 of them (59.3 per cent) destined for the EU.