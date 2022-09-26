Double celebration for iconic Honda Civic

ONE of the iconic cars of past decades — the Honda Civic — celebrates two anniversaries this year.

The car celebrates 50 years of continuous production and 25 years’ manufacture of the high-performance, race-derived Type R variant.

Introduced in 1997, the Civic Type R has been continuously refined to deliver an enthralling front-engine, front-wheel drive experience.

The Civic by contrast has been a staple of family-orientated driving for decades, the first generation having been launched in 1972.

But it has been the race-derived Type R variant that has caught the imagination of drivers.

As Honda itself says, the Type R is a car that can “comfortably handle the daily commute from Monday to Friday, before tackling the circuit at weekends”.

In a quieter mood years ago I recall going to the launch of one of the 11 generations of Honda Civic in Madeira.

The car was ideal for a peaceful drive around that volcanic island ending in a picnic complete with hamper carried in the Civic’s boot.

The Type R nameplate can be traced back to the 1992 Honda NSX Type R, which raised the bar on performance, but was only available in limited numbers. Applying the Type R philosophy to the Civic followed a similar engineering ethic to the Integra and NSX to offer an engaging drive.

The EK9 was offered to the Japanese market only and had a high-end specification; including a 1.6-litre DOHC VTEC engine that produced a highly impressive 116bhp.

Its lightweight body contributed to a total weight of 1050kg, paired with a Limited Slip Differential (LSD), and unique suspension components.

Launched to outstanding acclaim, the EK9 set in motion the pursuit of the ultimate front-engine, front-wheel drive performance hatchback.

As a result of the overwhelming success of the first-generation car, the second-generation Type R was offered across Europe; thanks, in part, to it then being manufactured in Britain.

The new car introduced an all-new 2.0-litre DOHC i-VTEC K series engine that redefined what a normally aspirated two-litre engine could do.

It too featured uprated brakes, a close-ratio six-speed transmission and a body that made extensive use of high-tensile steel to increase torsional static rigidity over the EK9. Toe-control link strut suspension in the front and reactive-link double-wishbone suspension at the rear are combined with new electric power steering (EPS) and variable gear ratio (VGR) for highly rewarding steering feel and feedback.

The third generation Civic Type R was unique in that the European and Japanese models differed dramatically.

Europe received the FN2-based hatchback, which retained the proven 2.0-litre engine, but introduced a new chassis that moved the fuel tank beneath the front seats to improve interior space and flexibility. Japanese customers were instead offered the FD2 saloon.

On the next Type R, Honda engineers worked to develop the K20C1 turbocharged 2.0-litre engine.

This achieved explosive performance thanks to a 310PS output. In order to better control that significant increase in power, Honda introduced its Dual Axis Strut Suspension paired with a limited-slip differential to counter the torque-steer encountered in high output front wheel drive cars.

The 2015 Civic Type-R sprinted from 0-100kph in just 5.7 seconds and came equipped with large diameter (351mm) front discs that formed part of the high-performance Brembo braking system. The FK2 proved a formidable base for a competition car, winning several TCR Touring Car titles across the globe.

Arriving in 2017, the FK8 was the ultimate evolution of the Civic Type R. A significant evolution of the FK2, the new car gained a host of new mechanical features such as adaptive dampers, and further revisions to the K20C1 engine to boost power to 320PS.

The model also introduced downforce to the equation for an even more intense drive; the external aerodynamic package worked in unison with an advanced, almost flat underfloor, to actively contribute to negative lift. The model also made its debut in the United States, with the region leading global sales for the car.

Launching later in 2022, the all-new generation car further evolves, matures, and refines technologies that have been developed over several generations.

Whilst new technologies and refined aerodynamics have helped set the bar higher once again, a clear lineage can be traced back to the FD2 generation with the incremental revisions resulting in the fastest, most rewarding and addictive Civic Type R ever built.

Already the track record holder at Suzuka, the 2022 Civic Type R is a fitting way to celebrate 30 years of the Type R nameplate.