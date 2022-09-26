Dog accessory pack

HONDA has launched a brand-new accessory pack for dogs. Available to buy now, but launched around the recent International Dog Day last month, the selection of products has been designed to make your car safer for your four-legged friend.

The pack includes a dog guard, rubber mats, boot mats and a paintwork-protecting boot step protector. It’s available across most of the Honda range and can be retrofitted to some older models.

The new product launch is in-part inspired by the success of Honda’s April Fools’ Day campaign earlier this year. The “Pet Co-Pilot Front Seat” was launched on 1st April as a light-hearted jest, in which Honda suggested that it was launching a new range of front passenger seats for pets. It received widespread love across social media, with the story making it into the press as far afield as the USA and Australia, which highlighted the nationwide demand for pet products, accelerating the manufacturers’ development of the range.

Honda’s new dog pack is intended to protect your car and keep your dog safe. Available across five different models, the contents of the accessory packs vary slightly, designed to meet the unique specifications of each vehicle type.

Rebecca Adamson, Head of Automobile for Honda UK said: “Launching vehicle accessories for dogs is something that the Honda UK team has been discussing for quite a while. But it was the success of the April Fools’ Day campaign that ultimately prompted us to develop this product pack — because it became so clear that customers wanted something special for their four-legged friends.”