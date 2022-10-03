Improved Audi RS Q e-tron to be tested to the limits

AND now, as they say, for something completely different from those burgeoning electric vehicles that are coming on stream for everyday commuting.

Earlier this year, that fabulous rally car, the Audi RS Q e-tron, won its first desert rally in Abu Dhabi.

Now comes a “significantly improved” version that will be tested to the limit in two upcoming world-class rallies.

Audi Sport unveiled the RS Q e-tron E2 in Neuburg an der Donau on September 1.

From October 1 to October 6, this exciting rally car will have to prove itself in competition for the first time at the Rally du Maroc.

This desert rally begins and finishes in Agadir, in North Africa. Next year, the new car will compete in the gruelling 2023 Dakar Rally.

The body of the Audi RS Q e-tron is new and features enhanced aerodynamics that lower the car’s weight and centre of gravity.

New operating strategies further improve the efficiency of its electric drivetrain.

Audi Sport says the car is “reminiscent of the legendary Audi Sport quattro in its final development stage for Group B rallying in the Eighties”.

Group B regulations fostered some of the fastest, most powerful, and most sophisticated rally cars ever built. The era is referred to as “the golden age of rallying”.

“We’ve managed a good debut at the Dakar with the Audi RS Q e-tron and even our first stage victories in a motorsport discipline that is new to us,” says Rolf Michl, managing director of Audi Sport GmbH.

In October, Team Audi Sport will prepare for the 2023 Dakar Rally with the new prototype in Morocco.

“The Audi RS Q e-tron E2 does not adopt a single body part from its predecessor,” says Axel Löffler, chief designer of the RS Q e-tron.

The electric drivetrain of the Audi RS Q e-tron E2 comprises an energy converter consisting of an internal combustion engine and a generator.

There is also a high-voltage battery and two electric motors on the front and rear axles. Energy management plays a crucial role, say its designers. The electronic control system of the complex electric drivetrain proved its worth in the first rally events. Challenges only arose in extreme cases.

At the Dakar Rally, for example, Audi noted short-term surpluses of power in situations where the wheels made less contact with the ground while jumping or on uneven terrain.

“More than 100 times the amount of energy flows to the motors per second within the permissible limits,” says Florian Semlinger, development engineer for embedded software, application and test bench.

“We could have made it easy on ourselves and set our threshold several kilowatts lower, but that would have meant performance disadvantages. Instead, we put a lot of fine-tuning into the power controllers.” The software now recalculates two individual limits — one for each motor — within milliseconds. As a result, it operates precisely along the permissible limit.

The body is completely new and features significantly enhanced aerodynamics. It helps lower the prototype’s weight and centre of gravity.

New operating strategies further improve the efficiency of the electric drivetrain. In the interior and when changing wheels, the driver and co-driver benefit from easier operation. Following these evolutions, the RS Q e-tron bears the abbreviation E2.

The aerodynamic concept in the area of the body below the hoods is new. This section is almost reminiscent of the shape of a boat’s hull: its widest point is at the height of the cockpit, while the body tapers significantly towards the front and rear.

Audi has now dispensed with the part of the fenders that was behind the front wheels. As a result, the designers saved more weight and optimised the airflow.

“The aerodynamic aspect should not be underestimated in desert rallying either,” says Löffler.

“We have combined all the important lessons in a very short time. The result of our ideas is the E2 evolution,” says Uwe Breuling, head of vehicle operations at Audi Sport. “Our development team’s determined and cost-efficient work has prepared us perfectly for our second Dakar Rally.”

Audi continues with its range-wide electrification programme, which began with the world premiere of the all-electric Audi e-tron SUV in 2018.

By 2025, Audi will offer more than 20 models with all-electric drive in the most important markets worldwide and achieve roughly 40 per cent of its sales with electrified variants.