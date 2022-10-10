Nissan hits production milestone at UK plant

AN astounding milestone has been reached by the Japanese carmaker Nissan as it tops production of five million Qashqais and Jukes at its Sunderland plant.

And, as production passes the five million mark of these crossover models, electrified versions are rolling off the lines.

The Qashqai is offered with an e-Power system, a first for the carmaker in Europe. The Juke is equipped with an advanced hybrid powertrain.

Built alongside the Nissan Leaf, these technologies mean every model built by Nissan in the UK now has an electrified version.

The two electrified models are part of a £500 million investment by Nissan in the plant. New facilities installed include a £10 million battery assembly facility, where battery packs are made for both the e-Power and hybrid powertrains.

Staff at the Sunderland plant had more than two million hours of training dedicated to manufacturing electrified vehicles.

A spokesman said: “Two million hours of training just for electrification shows we are taking that to the next level.”

The Sunderland plant is the home of EV36Zero, a £1 billion electric vehicle-manufacturing ecosystem bringing together electric vehicles, renewable energy and battery production.

The Juke hybrid range sits alongside the existing Juke line-up and starts with N-Connecta grade, followed by the Tekna and Tekna+.

N-Connecta starts from £27,250 (on the road), which is £1,730 more than its equivalent non-hybrid automatic version and extends up to the Tekna+ at £30,150.

All hybrid versions come equipped with Nissan’s e-Pedal Step which, when activated, allows the movement of the car to be controlled using just the accelerator pedal.

When the foot is lifted from the accelerator, moderate braking is applied (up to 0.15g) and will decelerate the Juke to a crawl.

All-new Nissan Ariya-derived two-tone 19in Aero alloy wheels are now standard on Tekna+ models.

Juke hybrid also benefits from the product improvements recently introduced on the overall Juke range, including two-tone 17in alloy wheels and a more aerodynamic rear spoiler. There is an improved BOSE Personal Plus audio system now with 10 speakers and keyless entry, which includes walk away lock/approach unlock function. Two new colours — Ceramic Grey and Magnetic Blue have also been added.

Inside the cabin, the driver’s information display has been redesigned to give more information about the new electrified powertrain status.

The right-hand of the driver’s two instrument dials shows speed and the left-hand dial shows a power gauge. Within the lower portion of the left-hand dial, there’s a gauge showing the battery’s state of charge.

The button for e-Pedal is positioned in the centre console, behind the electric parking brake switch, while the button to activate 100 per cent EV mode is between two of the central air-vents.

For the introduction of the hybrid version a new Premiere Edition was added to the range with a limited run of only 750 vehicles. This special version is based on an

N-Connecta hybrid with the addition of 19in gloss black wheels and black tinted headlamps.

The e-Power system comprises a high-output battery complemented by a variable compression ratio

1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo-charged petrol engine.

There is also a power generator, inverter and 140kW electric motor of similar size and power output as found in Nissan’s electric vehicles.

The petrol engine generates electricity, which can be transmitted via the inverter to the battery pack, the electric motor or both, according to the driving scenario.

What sets this powertrain apart is that the electric motor is the sole source of power for the wheels, so its response is instant and linear.

This represents an alternative to traditional hybrids where, says Nissan, drivers must accept the inherent shortcomings to the driving experience.

Nissan’s research has shown that European crossover consumers spend more than 70 per cent of their time driving in urban and suburban environments. The research also shows that consumers feel obliged to compromise on driving pleasure in order to be eco-minded in their choice of vehicle.

Nissan says e-Power responds to that trend, as it offers optimum fuel efficiency without compromising driving pleasure thanks to the combination of the advanced battery and electric motor technology with its innovative variable compression ratio internal combustion engine.