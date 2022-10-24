New car sales continue to show signsof growth

THE UK new car market recorded its second successive month of growth in September, with registrations rising 4.6 per cent, according to the latest figures released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

During what is typically the second biggest month of the year for the sector, 225,269 cars joined Britain’s roads.

While this was a 9,957 unit increase on last year, when the industry recorded its weakest September since 1998, overall registrations for the month are still some 34.4 per cent below pre-pandemic levels as the industry continues to battle issues constraining supply to fulfil a backlog of orders.

Bucking recent trends, registrations by large fleets grew by 12.5 per cent or 11,315 units, although this still represents a significant (39.7 per cent) decline on pre-pandemic volumes. Registrations to private buyers, meanwhile, fell by 3.6 per cent.

Electric vehicle uptake continued to rise, albeit at a slower rate of growth than seen earlier in the year, with the second highest monthly volume of battery electric vehicle registrations in history, up 16.5 per cent to 38,116 units.

Although registrations of plug-in hybrid vehicles declined by 11.5 per cent to 12,281 units, overall plug-in vehicles accounted for more than one in five new cars joining UK roads in the month.

As a result, almost quarter of a million (249,575) have now been registered in 2022 — meaning that UK drivers and fleets have now registered more than one million plug-in EVs, a quarter of which in this year alone.

Hybrid electric vehicle registrations, meanwhile, grew by 16.5 per cent to 29,088 units in the month, as petrol powered cars grew 4.3 per cent to 126,873 units and diesels declined by 14.5 per cent to 18,911.

In terms of segments, the largest growth was seen in multi-purpose vehicles, which rose 509.2 per cent, adding more than 10,000 units, to 12,068, a result of key new model availability. Superminis remained the most popular segment overall, accounting for 30.9 per cent of all registrations.

While growth is welcome following a torrid first half of the year, total registrations for 2022 remain down 8.2 per cent on a weak 2021 performance and more than a third (35.1 per cent) below the first three quarters of pre-pandemic 2019, equivalent to 653,903 fewer units.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: “September has seen Britain’s millionth electric car reach the road — an important milestone in the shift to zero emission mobility. Battery electric vehicles make up but a small fraction of cars on the road, so we need to ensure every lever is pulled to encourage motorists to make the shift if our green goals are to be met.”