Kia refines electric range to give buyers more choice

KIA has never stopped refining its model range and the 2023 model year Soul EV line-up is a good illustration of this on-going policy.

The newly upgraded model has Urban and Explore specifications to “give buyers a wider choice” and, for the first time in the UK, either 39.2kWh medium range or 64kWh long-range battery options.

Despite its somewhat eccentric beginnings (the design originally was a very Marmite kind of thing either you liked it or you didn’t) the Soul EV has matured into a likeable car.

The last time I drove it, the Soul EV felt comfortable, spacey and modern as if it had suddenly come of age. I look forward to driving this 2023 model.

The car has proved popular. In 2021, Soul EV registrations were up 28 per cent compared to the previous year, and that’s with just one model available. The new Urban specification joins the Explore grade to offer buyers better equipped, more stylish stylish models, including a new medium-range battery for the first time.

Prices start at £32,795 for the Urban grade with medium range battery pack, with the Explore specification fitted with the long range battery pack priced at £38,995.

The 39.2kWh battery pack in the Urban has a maximum range of 171 miles, or up to 252 miles for city driving.

It takes 54 minutes to recharge the battery pack from 0-80 per cent using an 80kW rapid charger. A 7.2kW home charger replenishes the battery from 0-100 per cent in 6 hours and 10 minutes.

However, for owners without a dedicated home charger, a domestic plug socket recharges the Soul EV from 0 to 100 per cent in 18 hours. This is why I recommend EV drivers invest in a dedicated home charger. Already in the small community of cottages where I live, two EV drivers have wall-box home chargers.

The Soul EV is powered by a 100kW (134bhp) electric motor. The Urban model has a single-speed automatic transmission and can achieve a top speed of 97mph, and 0 to 62mph in 9.9 seconds.

Kia says the “anticipated best-seller” in the line-up is the 64kWh Explore grade, which has been designed on SUV.

With a driving range of 280 miles, up to 402 miles around the city can be achieved making the best use of the car’s flexible regenerative braking system.

By visiting an 80kW rapid charger, the Soul EV Explore can be recharged 0-80 per cent in the same 54 minutes as the Urban model, despite the battery being 63 per cent larger.

Plug in the Explore at home with a 7.2kW charger and the battery can be replenished overnight

from 0 to 100 per cent in nine hours and 35

minutes.

This grade is powered by a 150kW (201bhp) electric motor enabling a top speed of 104mph, with a 7.9 second acceleration dash from 0 to 62mph.

The Urban grade specification includes, 17in alloy wheels, dual full LED headlamps, 8in touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a 7in OLED colour driver instrument cluster.

There are all-round electric windows with front auto up-and-down function and electrically folding, adjustable and heated door mirrors with LED indicators.

Also a plus in the new Soul EV are automatic headlight control, a reversing camera system, USB-A sockets in the front cabin, and two USB-C sockets in the rear.

As well as automatic air conditioning on the safety side there is Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) with city, pedestrian, cyclist recognition and junction turning.

The Explore grade, priced from £38,995, replaces the previous Maxx model and is the new flagship, high specification, version of the Soul EV.

With 201bhp on tap, it’s strong on performance, yet is capable of travelling up to 280 miles and adds equipment over the Urban grade that includes a 10.25in touchscreen infotainment and navigation system.

There is free seven-year Kia Connect connectivity services, auto-dimming rear-view mirror, rear parking sensors, black leather upholstery and heated front seats and steering wheel.

The Soul EV has always been offered with a selection of colour options, and these latest models are no different.

Urban models come with a mono-tone livery as standard, with the option of metallic paint, with Explore editions available with optional two-tone metallic paint.

The Soul EV is the smallest of Kia UK’s current three battery electric vehicle line-up, joined by the recently launched all-new Niro EV and the EV6 flagship.

In 2023, the production version of the EV9 will expand the trio and will become the largest battery electric vehicle yet in Kia’s plans to launch 14 EV models by 2027 globally.