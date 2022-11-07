Making EVs enjoyable

SELECT Car Leasing has joined forces with Zap-Map, the UK’s charge point mapping service, in the hope of making driving an electric vehicle more enjoyable.

The Zap-Map app lets users search for available EV charge points while viewing live availability information. It also helps plan journeys, pay for charging, and share updates with other EV drivers.

Zap-Map’s Premium package has a number of features that users cannot access with the no-cost version of Zap-Map.

They include the ability to home in on charge points using a variety of enhanced filters, such as ‘user rating’ and ‘multiple charger locations’, as well as adding unlimited vehicles to the app and saving unlimited route plans.

Zap-Map Premium users also enjoy in-car support, harnessed via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which means EV drivers can locate suitable charge points, view live charge point status, access route plans, and link to navigation apps for turn-by-turn directions — all while on the move.

Every customer that leases an electric vehicle with Select Car Leasing will automatically be handed three months’ free access to Zap-Map’s ultra-desirable Premium service.