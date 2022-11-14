Morgan Super 3 put to test in Alpine challenge

THE Morgan Motor Company, a truly iconic British carmaker, has endured and thrived over many years and traces its heritage back to the Edwardian era.

Morgan has maintained its unique reputation by producing quality products — some 850 cars per year, all assembled by hand.

Demand for these cars is still very high and there is a waiting list for a car of approximately six months.

Based in Malvern, the company was founded in 1910 and employs around 220 people.

Morgan cars are unusual in that wood has been used in their construction for a century, and is still used in the 21st century for framing the body shell.

Now Morgan has widened its collaboration with Malle London — which makes “contemporary British adventure accessories” to create the “ultimate adventure ready Super 3”.

Working collaboratively, Morgan and Malle have created the ultimate road trip Super 3, celebrating the model’s adventurous character.

Featuring several bespoke details, engineered by the Morgan’s special projects division, this Super 3 acted as a support vehicle in the Great Malle Mountain Rally, taking on a challenging 1,500-mile route across the Alps in September.

The Morgan x Malle Super 3 is one of the first production Super 3s to roll off the line at the Morgan factory.

The Super 3 is finished in Sport Black with a contrasting white cowl, yellow fly screens, and an all-black interior.

There is a side-mounted LED searchlight, a CB radio with long-range antenna, and specially designed Malle support vehicle livery.

Discreet adaptations have been made to include accessory rails and camera mounting points, as well as a flagpole mount fitted to the rear roll hoop, a must-have feature for a Malle support vehicle.

Super 3 is the latest three-wheeled model from Morgan, and one of the most distinctive vehicles the company has ever built.

Hand built on the same Malvern site as all Morgan vehicles since 1914, the Super 3, says Morgan, “features an entirely new design language to offer new levels of character, thrill, and adventure”.

This, says the carmaker, adheres to principles that have defined Morgan’s three-wheeled product since the company’s beginning 113 years ago.

Launched earlier in 2022, the first Super 3 cars are now in production, with demonstrators arriving in UK and European dealerships throughout October.

Customers can select from a full configuration of colourways and accessories, ensuring that each Super 3 is as individual as its owner.

The inaugural Great Malle Mountain Rally was introduced this year following the success of the UK-based Great Malle Rally.

Taking place in September, the Malle Mountain Rally was the longest motorcycle rally ever attempted across the entire Alps mountain range.

Seventy-five riders from around the world completed the 1,500-mile journey through six countries in six days.

Two Morgan Super 3s completed the journey as support vehicles, with the special adventure-ready Malle Super 3 leading riders out at the start of each stage.

The Super 3 features sideblades that have been specially adapted for luggage, allowing the two companies to work together to develop purpose-built style panniers, available as an option on the Super 3.

In addition to panniers, the Morgan x Malle Driver’s Collection was developed alongside Super 3.

The collection includes a jacket and knee guard with a rugged and durable design, suitable for the most extreme adventures, available now from the Morgan shop. Jonathan Wells, Morgan’s chief design officer, said: “The creation of the Morgan and Malle Super 3 support vehicle provides the focal point for what is a hugely exciting collaboration.

“Watching Super 3 take on some of the most challenging Alpine routes has been incredible, such adventures perfectly represent the way owners have adopted Morgan’s three-wheeled models.”

Robert Nightingale, founder, Malle London, said: “Ever since we had the first opportunity to work with the Morgan team on the exciting Super 3 collaboration, we’ve all been waiting patiently to take Super 3 out into the wildest terrain we could get to. Our Great Malle Mountain Rally was the perfect landscape for a real Super 3 adventure.

“If they were on four wheels they’d get left behind by the motorcycles almost immediately -—two wheels always avoid four wheels on the road. With Super 3, we had the opportunity to create a unique and perfect support vehicle that enabled our team, photographers and film-makers to really get among the rally riders, safely and closer than ever.”

At Morgan in Malvern there is visitor centre and museum with exhibits about the company's history from Edwardian times until the present day, developments in automobile technology, and a display of automobiles. There are also guided tours of the factory.