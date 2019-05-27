Museum’s half-term activities have a William Morris theme

A SERIES of family events are being held over half-term at the River and Rowing Museum in Mill Meadows next week.

Themed around the museum’s current exhibition, “An Earthly Paradise: William Morris and the Thames”, which runs until Sunday 14th July, the first event is a “Ribbons and Rainbows” workshop on Tuesday (May 28).

A museum spokesman said: “Make simple kaleidoscopes with

mirror card and create a colourful rainbow fish mobile with inspiration from the summer rainbow in our Siberechts painting.”

Running from 10.30am to 12.30pm, the workshop is open to four- to seven-year-olds and tickets are £8.50.

The following day, 12- to 16-year-olds are invited to use their imagination and fabric ink to block print a cotton bag with their own unique design inspired by the work of William Morris.

“Bags of Pattern” runs from 10.30am to 12.30pm and tickets are £8.50. Then on Thursday (May 30), the museum’s “River of Wonder” event runs from 10.30am to 4pm and is free with admission.

The RRM spokesman said: “Take a creative imaginary journey down the River Thames and explore the natural world and stories that inspired William Morris. Make your own fishing game and add wildlife designs to our collaborative giant wallpaper. Discover the legends of King Arthur and make a mini-character to tell your own tale. Guess the mystery objects from Victorian times and draw a bookmark with illuminated letters. Where will the river take you?”

Then on Friday (May 31) seven- to 11-year-olds are invited to make a clay pot decorated with their own story inspired by ancient animals and patterns.

The “Prehistoric Pots” workshop runs from 10.30am to 12.30pm and costs £8.50.

The museum is open 10am to 5pm daily. Tickets, which give unlimited entry for 12 months, are £12.50 for adult sand £9.95 for children aged four to 16.

For more information on each of the workshops and to book, call (01491) 415600 or visit www.rrm.co.uk

• A WEEK-long exhibition by members of the Windsor Artists Collective opens at the Old Fire Station Gallery in Market Place on Wednesday (May 29). For more information, visit www.windsor-artists.org