THIS year the River & Rowing Museum is celebrating its 21st anniversary — 21 years at the heart of the local community, celebrating all that is best about Henley and the local area.

Opened by Her Majesty the Queen in 1998, the museum will welcome its two millionth visitor over the next 12 months!

Having established a reputation for a high quality permanent offering, recent temporary exhibitions giving the local community the opportunity to enjoy world class art by names including David Hockney and Barbara Hepworth have built on this success, leading the museum to recently report its highest ever visitor numbers since opening 21 years ago.

This summer season there are more reasons than ever to visit the museum, starting with a last chance to see the highly acclaimed William Morris exhibition, running until July 14.

Complementing the exhibition, a series of adult events will offer visitors the opportunity to try fabric dyeing, learn about Morris & Co.’s contemporary collections and take part in a guided Wild Walk across the meadows.

Having established a reputation as one of the country’s most family friendly museums, this summer the interactive family friendly show “Bears!” will give visitors a real treat, featuring some of literature’s best loved bears, including Rupert, Winnie-the-Pooh, Paddington and Hugless Douglas. Children can enjoy curling up in the Bear’s cave with their favourite story, dressing up, exploring the Bear’s glade, follow Bear paw prints around the museum and even join a Teddy Bear’s Picnic later in the summer.

Full details of all the adult and children’s events are on the museum’s website at www.rrm.co.uk

The museum is open daily from 10am to 5pm. Tickets, which give unlimited entry for 12 months, are £12.50 for adults and £9.95 for children aged four to 16.