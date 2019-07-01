Volunteer numbers double

THE number of volunteers at the River & Rowing Museum has more than doubled to 80 in the past two years.

More were recruited because the museum now accepts more items on loan from other museums which must be closely supervised at all times during opening hours.

The volunteers have taken on other projects like creating a wildlife garden at the front of the building with the support of the Henley Wildlife Group, which has launched a series of “wild walks” exploring the flora and fauna surrounding the museum. Dr Posey says: “I’ve been struck by how much we value being a part of the Henley community and we’re very lucky to have such dedicated volunteers who give their time and skills in so many ways.

“We’ve put the call out as we’ve taken on more high-profile loans and we’ve been delighted with the take-up. They’re a sociable group of like-minded people who bring such great experience to the table and we’re so grateful for their support.

“They get lots of benefits like discounts but I think they enjoy the social aspect more than anything else.”