Cars form a timeline

AN historic car event will take place at Nuffield Place on Sunday (September 1) from 10am to 4pm.

The event has been organised to celebrate the centenary of Morris Motors, which closed in 1984.

There will be more than 30 cars present, from the Twenties to the present day, representing a timeline in the development of car technology and style.

Now owned by the National Trust, the house is where company founder William Morris lived until his death in 1963.

Other attractions will include music and food.