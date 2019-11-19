Olympic champion celebrates museum’s new rowing exhibition

OLYMPIC rowing champion Helen Glover has stressed the importance of celebrating women's achievements in sport following the launch of a new display at the River & Rowing Museum.

The twice gold-medal winner was invited to a gala reception on Friday ahead of the museum's biennial conference on Saturday.

The Women's Rowing Gallery features the racing hull from the London 2012 Olympics and Glover remained unbeaten in this boat throughout Rio 2016.

In it, she achieved 45 international championship wins and she says the moment she was given her own boat ahead of 2012 was a key motivator in her early career.

She said: “We went from being underdogs to being given our own boat. It was then that I realised that if the coaches believed in us then we had to perform.

“It was more than just a boat – it was a symbolic gesture. What it represented was that we knew the boat we were going to have for London and that is why it became so important.

“Every time you step in it you have this desire to maintain your performance levels. It is really nice to have the chance to see the boat again and rekindle all of those memories.”

The boat is being loaned to the museum's International Rowing Gallery by British Rowing to help celebrate achievements from the last 20 years.

Glover, along with her coach Robin Williams, led a Q&A at the museum on Friday, which was chaired by Greg Searle, who achieved bronze in the men's eight in 2012.

She and her partner Heather Stanning became the first female British rowers to retain an Olympic title and guests were keen to hear about her experiences from both games.

Following her success in 2012, she was awarded an MBE for services to rowing, which she received from the Queen at Windsor Castle.

She added: “It is a really great time for women's sport in general and being able to keep that momentum going is important.

“It is all about celebrating the people who have come before. I find it mind-blowing that people say they started rowing after watching me in London.

“It is a real coin toss having to chose between London and Rio – it would be like asking someone to pick their favourite child! They were both special in really different ways.

“Getting the MBE was amazing. It was strange because it was recognition, but I had not been working towards it.

“They felt we had made a difference and said we were an inspiration to women and girls in sport and the legacy that we left means that more people wanted to get involved.”

Glover says her victory at the Henley Royal Regatta in the senior single scull in 2009 was a significant moment in her early years and spurred her onto Olympic glory.

She explained: “Henley is the home of rowing and if you can race down the Henley course, whatever the result, it is a special day.

“I grew up not knowing anything about rowing, but I had heard about Henley! It is an iconic course and there is huge pride in Henley's tradition with rowing.

“It was great preparation for the Olympics. Even though it was a very different race, it was about being close to the crowd.

“It was also important to me because it was one of the first times my family had seen me compete. I remember my dad coming up to me and saying I should be very proud.

“I never expected that I would go onto win a gold medal.”

She was successful at the regatta again in 2013 as part of a Leander Club and Minerva Bath Rowing Club composite in the Princess Grace Challenge Cup.

From the Sydney 2020 Olympics to the upcoming games in Tokyo next year, there was plenty to discuss at the gala and dinner on Friday evening.

This preceded the Rowing Futures conference, which featured appearances from triple Olympic champion Andrew Triggs-Hodge OBE and Brendan Purcell, the performance director for the GB Rowing Team.

National Lottery Funding in 1997, awarded equally to men's and women's elite sport, changed the landscape of British rowing and, for the first time, female rowers had access to regular training, paid coaches and better facilities.

The British women's quad won a silver medal at the Sydney Olympics three years later and the number of women competing has increased significantly in the last two decades.

The rowing conference was chaired by Dr Robert Treharne Jones, who is an Olympic commentator and rowing historian.

Glover is proud to have had the chance to boost the profile of women's rowing and is glad she acted on her mother's advice to apply for the Sporting Giants scheme in 2008.

She said: “I never had a normal life outside of rowing. It is an all-encompassing sport. If you want to make it to the top, you have to make sacrifices.

“I started rowing really late and I thought it would be my last chance of making it.

“It gets harder and harder the longer you stay in the sport. You have given up so much of your time, so when you are there on the start line, it makes it even more important.

“It is a lifestyle choice. But to say that, in my lifetime and at the prime in my career, I took part in a home Olympics and won is so special.

“It was an incredible experience. I was not aware of any of the statistics until I was interviewed afterwards.”