Museum to open from next month

THE River & Rowing Museum in Henley will re-open from August 6.

The centre closed in March when the coronavirus lockdown was instigated and has remained shut since the beginning of July when galleries and museums were allowed to return.

Visitors will be able to see the exhibits from 10am to 4pm, Thursday to Monday, but there will be a limit on the number of people allowed inside.

The reduced opening hours will also allow extra time for cleaning.

Dr Sarah Posey, director of the museum, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be able to announce the reopening of our museum.

“We can’t wait to welcome everyone back. During the museum’s closure in lockdown, we’ve had a team working hard behind the scenes to prepare for the safe return of our visitors, staff and volunteers.

“Every single member of our team is committed to ensuring that your visit to the museum on its reopening is as stress-free and enjoyable as possible.”

The museum will limit the number of visitors to promote social distancing.

Hand sanitiser will be available and only contactless, or card payments, will be accepted initially.

David Worthington, chair of trustees, added: “Since March, the museum has had zero income and our forward projections suggest we will be considerably down for at least six months.

“Consequently, we have been adjusting many operational aspects of the organisation. These include opening for five days a week and with shorter hours to enable additional cleaning.

“Staff, volunteers, supporters and trustees have risen to the many challenges and I want to thank them for their hard work thus far.”

The museum has a JustGiving page to help boost finances following the period of closure. To donate, visit justgiving.com/rrm