Tea room re-opens

Monday, 17 August 2020
THE tea room at Greys Court in Rotherfield Greys re-opened on Monday.
The facility will be serving light refreshments daily from 10.30am to 4pm.
The main building is still closed, having been shut in March due to the coronavirus pandemic but the National Trust, which owns it, says it could re-open soon.
A spokesman said the trust is continuing to monitor government guidance to ensure the premises open safely.
