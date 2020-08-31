Monday, 31 August 2020

Wind in the Willows exhibition re-opens

THE Wind in the Willows exhibition at the River & Rowing Museum in Henley re-opens to the public today (Friday).

The permanent display brings to life the much-loved book of the same name by Kenneth Grahame with 3D models, theatrical lighting and music.

In order to comply with restriction imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, interactive elements of the exhibition, including the Gypsy Caravan, have been removed.

All visitors over the age of 11 are asked to wear face masks and are also asked to hand sanitise before and after their visit to the exhibition.

Visits are restricted to 40 minutes per family group of one household or support bubble to a maximum of six people.

For more information and to book tickets, visit www.rrm.co.uk

