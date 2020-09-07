Museum to re-open

READING Museum will re-open to the public on Tuesday (September 8).

It has been certified with the “We’re Good To Go” industry standard from Visit Britain, which means it adheres to Government and public health guidance during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Museum will open from Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm and the museum’s shop hours will be reduced so the opening times match.

Visitors to the museum will need to wear face coverings and tickets must be pre-booked as numbers will be limited to allow for social distancing.

There will be a “meet and greet” with staff at the main entrance and all visitors will follow a one-way signed route from entry to exit.

Visitor numbers to the museum shop will be also be limited and enhanced cleaning schedules are in place throughout.

For more information and to book tickets, call 0118 9373400 (from September 8) or visit www.readingmuseum.org.uk