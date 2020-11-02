Children’s illustrator exhibition

THE first major retrospective of David McKee’s illustration Elmer opens at the River & Rowing Museum in Henley on November 20.

The exhibition will feature original illustrations from the Elmer series as well as artwork from McKee’s other work, including Mr Benn, Not Now Bernard and King Rollo.

Visitors will be able to pore over these books and explore McKee’s world through multi-sensory elements, including colour, texture, sound and magnifying glasses. There is also an interactive mirrored walk.

Elmer remains one of the most widely read children’s book series of all time, selling more than 10 million copies worldwide since it was first published by Andersen Press in 1989.

In the first book, Elmer tries to change his appearance in order to “blend in” but later realises life is about being yourself.

McKee said: “Elmer is really about accepting who you are, about celebrating difference. The differences are what make the world so rich.”

Sarah Posey, director of the museum, said: “Elmer is about celebrating your own true colours, perfect for opening up conversations around accepting difference.”

• Elmer and Friends: The Colourful World of David McKee runs until March 14, 2021.