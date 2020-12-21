Christmas treat for Elmer the elephant fans

THE River & Rowing Museum in Henley has welcomed visitors to a new exhibition celebrating the life of children’s author and illustrator David McKee.

Mayor Ken Arlett was among the first to see the collection, called Elmer and Friends: The Colourful World of David McKee. It includes a multi-sensory area, using magnifying glasses and an interactive mirror to see things differently. Museum director Dr Sarah Posey said: “We’re absolutely delighted to welcome back visitors to the museum this Christmas.

“It seems very fitting that we should re-open with our exquisite Elmer and Friends exhibition, with David McKee’s imagination offering us a combination of excitement, inclusion, colour, optimism and nostalgia — all very fitting for this festive season.”

The first Elmer book was published in 1968 and followed the adventures of an elephant with rainbow and white squares arranged as a patchwork. He has a cheerful and optimistic personality and loves practical jokes.

McKee, who also created the TV character Mr Benn, has been named illustrator of the year for 2020 and also received the Book Trust’s lifetime achievement award.

The exhibition, which is open from 10am to 5pm daily, runs until the spring.