Explore Iraq history

A NEW exhibition at the Ashmolean Museum in Oxford explores the cultural identity of the Middle East.

Owning the Past: from Mesopotamia to Iraq critically examines the role Oxford University played during the early 20th century in the formation of the nation state of Iraq, previously Mesopotamia.

Using a selection of objects, maps and diaries featured in the exhibition, local residents from the Middle East reflect on the colonial legacy that continues to have an impact today.

And for the first time at the Ashmolean the entire exhibition will be presented in two languages — English and Arabic.

Dr Xa Sturgis, director of the museum, said: “The exhibition shows the significant legacy of this pivotal time that still resonates more than a century on and across generations.”

The exhibition runs to May 16. Entry is free.