Monday, 25 January 2021

Film that celebrates 900th year of abbey aims to boost tourism

AN introductory film to Reading Abbey Quarter has been
produced to coincide with Reading Abbey’s 900th anniversary this year.

Reading Abbey 900 has been produced by Reading UK to raise awareness of the abbey, which was founded by Henry I.

It will also be used to encourage visitors to Reading once the coronavirus pandemic fizzles out. The film was created as part of the tourism work Reading UK has undertaken with home and international travel trade operators to support the visitor and hospitality economy.

But with 2021 starting with continued tightened restrictions on travel, the film has been launched to encourage visitors for when it is safe to do so. Nigel Horton-Baker, executive director of Reading UK, said: “The abbey’s 900th anniversary in 2021 provides Reading with a real opportunity to celebrate the heritage on our doorstep and to attract visitors to walk in the footsteps of 900 years of history.

“Reading’s tourism and hospitality economy has been decimated by the global pandemic but we are hopeful that restrictions will be lifted later in the year and the situation once again allows people to travel.

“Heightened awareness of Reading Abbey’s remarkable history will encourage people to come, explore and stay in Reading.

“In the meantime, our new film will introduce Reading Abbey ruins to those who have not yet had the opportunity to visit.”

Reading Abbey 900 was made in Reading, presented by Reading-based actor Benedict Sandiford and filmed by Reading film producer/director Henry Steedman.

To watch the film, visit https://livingreading.co.uk/visit/
heritage-and-history/reading-abbey-900

