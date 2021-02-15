Half-term elephants

HENLEY’S River & Rowing Museum is hosting a series of fun online activities for young children and families this half-term.

Running from tomorrow (Saturday) until Sunday, February 21, the museum’s “Elephantastic” event will be based on its exhibition Elmer and Friends: The Colourful World of David McKee.

Activities include making an elephant puppet and a jungle friend and plotting a trunk tale to tell in your own jungle puppet theatre.

Parents and children can also enjoy a songs and storytime session and solve a series of entertaining elephant-themed puzzles.

Elephantastic is suitable for three- to 11-year-olds, but specific age guidelines are given for each activity.

Tickets cost £5 per household and include a live introduction on Zoom, with a choice of three dates and times available.

For more information, visit www.rrm.co.uk