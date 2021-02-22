Art club’s members take inspiration from museum artefacts

ONLINE art club sessions for 11- to 15-year-olds are starting up again at Henley’s River & Rowing Museum next weekend.

Taking inspiration from the museum’s collections and temporary exhibitions, Artways Art Club runs from 2pm to 4pm on Saturdays during term time.

Young people taking part in the sessions can work over several months to achieve an arts award at bronze, silver and gold levels.

They have opportunities to explore a range of media including screen printing, clay modelling and 3D construction, painting, drawing and textiles.

As part of the arts award scheme, members of the club carry out research and write reviews of arts events or exhibitions.

They are encouraged to plan their work around a theme of their choosing and to build self-confidence by demonstrating a practical skill to the rest of the group. The sessions, which are currently being held online due to coronavirus restrictions, cost £12 a week.

They must be booked in advance in a block of either a full term (10 sessions) or half a term (five sessions).

Looking ahead, the museum says new art club sessions for children aged seven to 11 are due to be offered after the Easter holidays.

In the meantime, examples of Artway members’ work are available to view on the museum’s website.

Inspired by a previous exhibition at the Mill Meadows venue, An Earthly Paradise: William Morris & The Thames, they designed their own calligraphy letters.

For more information or to join the Artway Art Club, email edbookings@rrm.co.uk

• Elephantastic, a series of fun half-term activities for young children and families is continuing until Sunday at www.rrm.co.uk