Monday, 01 March 2021

Imaging the past

AN online talk on the secret archaeology of the Chilterns is being hosted by the River & Rowing Museum on Tuesday.

Dr Edward Peveler will be speaking via Zoom from 6pm to 7pm.

He is the landscape heritage officer for the Beacons of the Past project, based at the Chilterns Conservation Board.

Using laser imaging, detection and ranging technology, the project has been revealing hitherto undiscovered archaeology across the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Citizen scientists have helped with the research and people watching the talk can find out more about how to get involved.

Tickets are £7 and available from www.rrm.co.uk

