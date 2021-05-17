Museums to re-open

TWO Reading museums will open their doors again on Tuesday.

Reading Museum in Blagrave Street and the Museum of English Rural Life in Redlands Road are ready to welcome visitors back into their galleries.

The gift shops at both venues have been open since April 12 and MERL has also been able to open its café and garden.

A spokesman said: “Both museums are delighted to be reopening and have used the months of closure to work on new and exciting things to do and see.

“In the Sir John Madejski Art Gallery at Reading Museum, the long-awaited new exhibition ‘Rubens to Sickert: The Story of Drawing’ also opens on May 18. This was originally planned for 2020 and opened online last month.”

Visitors will also be able to see a sculpture inspired by the moment Oscar Wilde left Reading Gaol in 1897 and famously declared “Oh, beautiful world.”

New exhibits at the MERL include a striking wall hanging from the 1951 Festival of Britain.

A spokesman said: “A wonderful five by seven metre depiction of Cheshire replaces the Kent tapestry in the Our Country Lives gallery as part of the museum’s 70th anniversary project, ‘51 Voices’.”

Visitors to both museums will need to book timed entry slots.

For more information, visit merl. reading.ac.uk and www.readingmuseum.org.uk