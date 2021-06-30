Bronze bust of benefactor added to museum collection

THE River & Rowing Museum in Henley has re-opened with a new exhibit — a bronze bust of its main benefactor.

Sir Martyn Arbib, founder of Perpetual, was one of the key people behind the museum.

The idea had come from his wife Sally back in 1976 when she was pushing a pram across a field on their farm in Rotherfield Greys and discovered a Palaeolithic axe.

Sir Martyn decided that somewhere was needed to keep the axe safe and so that locals could appreciate this precious piece of history.

Then in the early Nineties, he heard that rowing experts Chris Dodd and the late David Lunn-Rockliffe were planning to establish a rowing museum in Mill Meadows and appointing David Chipperfield as the architect.

The men met at the Henley Royal Regatta headquarters and agreed to join forces, with Sir Martyn as the benefactor.

In 1998, the museum was officially opened by the Queen on what was a memorable day for Henley.

The axe became one of the very first items to enter the museum’s collection and is still on display in the Henley Gallery.

The portrait bust was commissioned by Sir Martyn’s three children in recognition of his role as benefactor and was unveiled on Tuesday, two days after his 82nd birthday.

It is on display on the first floor of the museum, adjacent to the entrance to the upstairs galleries.

Sculpted in clay, cast in bronze and then finished in oil paint, the bust is the work of Hampshire sculptor Sean Henry. In 2002, Sir Martyn had commissioned the artist to make bronze statues of Steve Redgrave and Matthew Pinsent for display outside the museum to commemorate their rowing achievements. At the time, Sir Steve had won five Olympic golds and Sir Matthew three,

Annabel Nicoll, one of Sir Martyn’s daughters, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled with Sean’s wonderful sculpture of our father — the likeness is quite incredible.

“We’re proud of his long association with the museum and are delighted to be able to celebrate the re-opening of this important cultural centre for our community with this wonderful new addition to its collection.”

Mr Henry said: “I thoroughly enjoyed working on my larger-than-lifesize portrait sculpture of Sir Martyn. We first met in 2002 when he commissioned my two painted bronze sculptures of the Olympic rowers.

“I am very happy that his long support of the museum has been recognised by the inclusion of my sculpture within the permanent collection.”