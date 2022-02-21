Tea with Mr Toad and treasure hunt

DEFEAT evil sorcerers, make tea with Mr Toad and have fun looking for tiny treasures.

The River & Rowing Museum in Henley is offering lots of river-themed half-term fun for families and children of all ages until Monday, February 28. The museum in Mill Meadows is open every day next week from 10am to 4pm.

Winter Family Trail: The Moonstone Door allows children to escape into a world of history and fantasy. Thamesis and Isis are two evil sorcerers who have been set free in the museum. Make your way around the museum and banish them, using their own magic against them, in this immersive adventure trail.

Adventurers can roam around the galleries, looking for stations marked as a purple star on the trail card, then use the “cosmic lens” to figure out the hidden letter and complete the word to defeat the evil sorcerer Thamesis and receive a certificate.

This is suitable for children aged seven to 11, included with the price of a general admission ticket.

The museum’s The Wind in the Willows Gallery is also open to visitors young and old, who can see the enchanting, interactive recreation of the riverbank world of Kenneth Grahame’s classic novel.

With 3D models, theatrical lighting and music, you can make tea in Mr Toad’s caravan, tiptoe through the snowy Wild Wood, hear Mr Badger snoring by the fire and follow Toad’s escape from prison as a washerwoman. Join these well-loved characters as they attempt to rescue Toad Hall from the hands of the weasels — will they succeed? Entry to the gallery is included with the price of the general admission ticket.

Tiny Toad’s Treasure Hunt is perfect for under-fives and their adventuring carers.

Can you help Tiny Toad find different treasure around the museum? Enjoy a self-led indoor family trail, taking you on a journey of discovery all around the galleries. Free with general admission.

The museum is also offering some special activities which are free (no admission charge).

From tomorrow until Wednesday and again on Saturday and Sunday, February 26 and 27, children can join a Wind in the Willows-themed workshops in the Thames Room, which overlooks the river.

Running from 10am to 4pm, the workshops will include colouring, puzzles, board games, story time and singing. Mr Toad himself will even make an appearance. There will be a prize draw at the end of the week for the best Mr Toad colouring entry.

The River & Rowing Museum is open daily from roday to February 28, from 10am to 4pm. It no longer operates a booking system, walk-up tickets are available on the door (no pre-booking available) for visits during opening hours.

For more information, call (01491) 415600, email museum@rrm.co.uk or visit www.rrm.co.uk