Exhibition marks 100 years since discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb

IT has been 100 years since Howard Carter and his team of archaeologists discovered and excavated the tomb of the young king Tutankhamun in the Valley of the Kings, near Luxor (the ancient city of Thebes), in Egypt.

The discovery in 1922 was the first time a fully intact mummy given a royal burial had been found.

Alongside the king was an array of ritual objects and artefacts including food, weapons and jewellery, which revealed much about the time when he lived and the way he was treated.

It is estimated that King Tut died at the age of 19 in the year 1323 BC. To mark the centenary of the excavation, curators Professor Richard Bruce Parkinson and Dr Daniela Rosenow are digging deeper into the archives to create a forensic account of the details in a new exhibition.

They have delved into the material and records kept by Carter, looking at photographs, letters, plans, drawings and diaries now held at the Griffith Institute at the University of Oxford.

The exhibition provides an insight into what went on during the dig, including the documentation and observation of Tutankhamun’s tomb, as well as the stories behind some of the other members of the archaeological team.

Tutankhamun: Excavating the Archive opens in the Treasury at the Weston Library in Broad Street, Oxford, home to the Bodleian Library’s special collections, on Wednesday and runs until Sunday, February 5, 2023. Admission is free.

There will be a lecture by Dr Katja Broschat called “Glass from the tomb of Tutankhamun”, on Friday, April 29 in the lecture theatre at the Weston Library from 5pm to 7pm.

A book accompanying the exhibition is also available to buy from the Bodleian Libraries bookshop, priced at £30.

For more information, see visit.bodleian.ox.ac.uk/event/

tutankhamun-excavating-the-archive