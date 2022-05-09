Museum in PR drive

THE River & Rowing Museum in Henley has appointed public relations, communications and sponsorship specialists SQN on a retainer basis in the lead-up to its 25th anniversary next year.

Katy Ford, interim business and finance manager at the museum, said: “Although 2023 may seem a little far down the river, it’s important we are all pulling in the same direction so we can look ahead with excitement towards our 25th anniversary year.

“We believe that SQN will become a trusted partner of the museum and we look forward to working together to bring our ambitious plans for the weeks, months and years ahead to fruition.”

Chris Hughes, managing director of SQN, which is based at Chiltern House in Station Road, said: “We’re very excited to be working with the River & Rowing Museum as we seek together to strengthen the venue’s reputation as an independent art, culture, family and education attraction.

“It’s a wonderful venue, attracting thousands of visitors and with something to suit everyone.

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to help the museum build towards its 25th anniversary celebrations — and beyond — and to celebrate all that is so wonderful about the river and rowing in the UK.”