Museum launches summer of family events

MR TOAD meets the Mayor sounds like the title of a best-selling children’s book but was, in fact, reality when the River & Rowing Museum in Henley paid its dues.

The giant character presented Mayor Michelle Thomas with a single red rose on the steps of the town hall as a symbol of the “peppercorn” rent that the museum in Mill Meadows pays the town council under its 99-year lease.

Museum marketing officer Paul Burgess said: “Mr Toad is to tie into the Wind in the Willows gallery at the museum, which is very popular with our younger visitors.”

The event marked the launch of the the museum’s summer-themed family events that are returning to a full schedule after a limited run last year.

These will begin on July 30 with “River creatures — dancing with ducks”. More events will take place in August. All are included in the price of admission are suitable for children of all ages. For more information, visit www.rrm.co.uk

