For busy mummies

THE Bodleian Library in Oxford is running a summer of family-friendly days and activities.

Running alongside its exhibition “Tutankhamun: excavating the archive”, these are for kids to bring their mummies along to.

The exhibition reveals details of the archaeological dig that uncovered the tomb of one of the kings of Egypt 100 years ago.

Accompanying events include Ancient Egyptian storytelling and family-

oriented tours of the exhibition and craft activities, from colouring in to reconstructing items found in the tomb.

Complimentary children’s activity packs, containing colouring sheets or activity trails and pencils, will be available.

The Weston Library has a “Sensational Books” exhibition, where you can open phials of scent to sniff ancient manuscripts, touch a wall to feel different types of book bindings and investigate a book made of cheese.

For more information, visit.bodleian.ox.ac.uk/

families