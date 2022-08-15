Monday, 15 August 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

15 August 2022

For busy mummies

For busy mummies

THE Bodleian Library in Oxford is running a summer of family-friendly days and activities.

Running alongside its exhibition “Tutankhamun: excavating the archive”, these are for kids to bring their mummies along to.

The exhibition reveals details of the archaeological dig that uncovered the tomb of one of the kings of Egypt 100 years ago.

Accompanying events include Ancient Egyptian storytelling and family-
oriented tours of the exhibition and craft activities, from colouring in to reconstructing items found in the tomb.

Complimentary children’s activity packs, containing colouring sheets or activity trails and pencils, will be available.

The Weston Library has a “Sensational Books” exhibition, where you can open phials of scent to sniff ancient manuscripts, touch a wall to feel different types of book bindings and investigate a book made of cheese.

For more information, visit.bodleian.ox.ac.uk/
families

15 August 2022

More News:

Genie appeal

A DIGITAL community alert service for Goring is ... [more]

 

Injured owl

AN injured owl stranded in the middle of a road ... [more]

 

Scams advice

REPRESENTATIVES of Age UK will be at The Hub in ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33