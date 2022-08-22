Toad on road trail

MR TOAD is hopping from the River & Rowing Museum into Henley town centre.

The new “Toad on the Road” trail was launched on Monday during the museum’s themed week of “We Love Henley”.

Families can follow in Mr Toad’s footsteps, starting at the museum in Mill Meadows. There will be questions to answer along the way and a prize to be won at the end.

The museum has a selection of activities and themed weeks and events and has extended its opening hours.

The theme next week is The Wind in the Willows and there will be games, puzzles, playtime activities, puppet theatre, books and story time as well as fun sessions and singalongs with Maddy and Mr Toad on Wednesdays at 11am.

For more information, visit rrm.co.uk