Autumn activities

THE River & Rowing Museum in Henley is seeing in autumn with art exhibitions, a writer’s workshop, talks and activities.

From today (Friday) until next Friday (September 30), an exhibition called “Artists at the Museum” is in the Thames Room (10am to 4pm, free entry).

In the community gallery an exhibition of prints and paintings, including still life, boating scenes and wild animals, runs until Saturday, October 1. All the works are for sale. Entry is free with museum admission.

Tomorrow (Saturday), children aged eight and over can learn some writing skills from James Hywel, author of books such as The Magical Misadventures of Mr Milliner and Albert Mouse. The session runs from 10.30am to 11.30am and is included in the admission price (there is a special rate of £5 adults, £3 children, 10am to noon).

On Monday at 11am, there will be a talk on Kenneth Grahame, author of The Wind in the Willows.

Toddler sessions with Maddy will take place today and on Thursday in the Discover! area from 10am to noon.

