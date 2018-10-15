Monday, 15 October 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Switched-on band pioneer 'woke folk'

Switched-on band pioneer 'woke folk'

EAST London band Stick in the Wheel are bringing their “switched on” brand of English folk music to Nettlebed village club on Monday (October 15).

Headed by singer Nicola Kearey and guitarist-producer Ian Carter, the band are known for their fierce, raw delivery.

Nettlebed Folk Club organiser Mike Sanderson said: “This is culturally and politically switched on music, with the group being widely commended for their timely appraisal of English folk. Their skill in telling stories through songs that reconnect modern audiences to the past draws unexpected parallels between then and now.”

Released in January this year, Stick in the Wheel’s second album Follow Them True prompted Uncut magazine to proclaim them “Britain’s most exciting new folk band”.

Monday night’s concert starts at 8pm. Tickets are £15 in advance or £16 on the door. To book, call 01628 636620 or visit www.
nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33