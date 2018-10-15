Switched-on band pioneer 'woke folk'

EAST London band Stick in the Wheel are bringing their “switched on” brand of English folk music to Nettlebed village club on Monday (October 15).

Headed by singer Nicola Kearey and guitarist-producer Ian Carter, the band are known for their fierce, raw delivery.

Nettlebed Folk Club organiser Mike Sanderson said: “This is culturally and politically switched on music, with the group being widely commended for their timely appraisal of English folk. Their skill in telling stories through songs that reconnect modern audiences to the past draws unexpected parallels between then and now.”

Released in January this year, Stick in the Wheel’s second album Follow Them True prompted Uncut magazine to proclaim them “Britain’s most exciting new folk band”.

Monday night’s concert starts at 8pm. Tickets are £15 in advance or £16 on the door. To book, call 01628 636620 or visit www.

nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk