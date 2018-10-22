Monday, 22 October 2018

Singer's fifty years on the road

STREETS of London singer Ralph McTell is celebrating more than 50 years on the road with a gig at the Concert Hall in Reading on Sunday (October 21).

Known for his virtuoso guitar playing, McTell is a prolific and gifted songwriter with a style that invites you into a unique world and weaves a narrative that is both significant and poignant.

Nettlebed Folk Club organiser Mike Sanderson is among McTell’s many fans. He said: “Ralph made his debut in 1968 with the album Eight Frames a Second and in 1974 the release of Streets of London earned him an Ivor Novello Award. In 2002 he was presented with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards.”

Tickets for the 7.30pm concert at the Blagrave Street venue are £26. For more information and to book, call 0118 960 6060 or visit www.readingarts.com

