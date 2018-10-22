Rick’s on a piano odyssey

KEYBOARD wizard Rick Wakeman is hitting the road again with a tour in support of his new album, Piano Odyssey.

Tomorrow night (Saturday) he is bringing the show to the Wycombe Swan, followed by Oxford University’s Sheldonian Theatre on Sunday. Tickets start at £29.50 and can be booked via www.myticket.co.uk

Then on Monday, November 5, the former Yes man is appearing at the Mill at Sonning for a night of fun and fund-raising in aid of the charity Animals Asia.

Tickets are priced £75, including dinner. For more information and to book, visit www.millatsonning.com