Monday, 22 October 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Rick’s on a piano odyssey

Rick’s on a piano odyssey

KEYBOARD wizard Rick Wakeman is hitting the road again with a tour in support of his new album, Piano Odyssey.

Tomorrow night (Saturday) he is bringing the show to the Wycombe Swan, followed by Oxford University’s Sheldonian Theatre on Sunday. Tickets start at £29.50 and can be booked via www.myticket.co.uk

Then on Monday, November 5, the former Yes man is appearing at the Mill at Sonning for a night of fun and fund-raising in aid of the charity Animals Asia.

Tickets are priced £75, including dinner. For more information and to book, visit www.millatsonning.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33