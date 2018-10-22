Accidents happen, but singer’s got it covered

WITH its blend of drama, soaring melodies, stagecraft, lighting and passion, opera is often billed as the most complete of all the art forms

When all the different elements come together, there is simply nothing else like it.

But what happens when it all goes wrong?

Ask any singer and they will have a hundred stories of errors and accidents on stage, most of which happily go unnoticed by the audience. There are, however, always one or two that simply can’t be explained away.

One man with first-hand experience of all this is the Henley tenor Alex Haigh, who regularly performs with the Fawley-based charity Opera Prelude.

Next Friday morning (October 26) he is appearing at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road to give a lecture-recital titled “Accidents in Opera”.

Accompanied by pianist Natalie Burch, he will explore exactly what happens when the worst occurs — ranging from the humble cracked voice to the destruction of sets by enraged singers and even inebriated musicians playing the wrong opera in the second act.

A spokesman for Opera Prelude said: “More than any other art form, opera walks the fine line between triumph and disaster, and it is this balancing act that we are drawn to — after all, this highest point of tension is where some of opera’s greatest successes are found, and without the knowledge that it could all fall apart at any moment, where would the excitement be?

“Come and join Alex on a romp through some of the lowest moments in opera’s history, safe in the knowledge that even when the scenery collapses, the diva is ill and the maestro asleep, the music ultimately wins the day.”

Alex, 30, who is currently appearing in a production of La Traviata at the King’s Head Theatre in Islington that is playing until October 27, will be doing two shows in one day next Friday — with his Opera Prelude event set to run from 10.30am to 12.30pm. He said: “When I do these lectures, I always try and hit a genre that is multi-faceted. So if somebody is a big fan of opera, they’ll get something out of it, but if somebody just likes an entertaining story then that’s another angle that might drag people in.”

Some of Alex’s stories have been sourced from Hugh Vickers’s classic 1985 book Great Operatic Disasters.

“There’s horses dying on stage, there’s people getting stuck in lifts, there’s sopranos not going on because they haven’t been paid enough — it’s all glorious,” he says.

But with nearly a decade as a jobbing opera singer under his belt, does Alex have any mini-disasters of his own he’d like to own up to?

“There’s always the odd one that you keep coming back to!” he laughs. “For me in particular, it was before my career started. It was when I was a child, actually — I still vividly remember being on stage during a performance of The Voyage of the Jumblies at St Piran’s School in Maidenhead.

“I was eight years old at the time and I was playing Father Jumbly of the family. They go to sea in a sieve, which is obviously a great thing to do. And basically the costume designer for the school didn’t really think about giving me a belt. So I dashed on stage, determined to make a good impression, and I tripped over and my trousers fell down! Probably the most embarrassing thing I’ve ever done.

“There’s also a lot of pranks that go on in the theatre. One I remember from my university days at Hull was that I was doing a production of Gilbert and Sullivan’s HMS Pinafore. I was playing Captain Corcoran and the First Lord of the Admiralty comes to visit the boat in the story — and he was played by my friend Llywelyn, who is a bit of a prankster.

“Basically, there comes a point where he is meant to come on stage on the right, and everyone is saluting and looking that way, and he sneaks on to the stage from the other side — nobody sees him coming. And as he comes up behind me — I don’t know he’s there! — he proceeds to tickle me in the ribs — to which I then make possibly the highest, screamy little note I’ve ever made in my life and then jump around to see if he’s there.

“So these sort of things happen quite a lot in the theatre!”

Speaking of theatres, Alex will be back at the Kenton next month — just over a year on from his sell-out concert with fellow tenors Richard Dowling and Alberto Sousa.

On Saturday, November 17, Opera Prelude presents “One Romantic Evening” featuring the talents of soprano Becca Marriott, mezzo Rosie Clifford and tenor Aidan Coburn, with Natalie Burch on piano.

The Opera Prelude spokesman added: “Join the opera stars of the future for an enchanting evening of music from some of the best loved operas and musical theatre in the repertoire — Le Nozze di Figaro, L’Elisir d’Amore, La Bohème, Madama Butterfly, La Traviata and more. Fall in love again to the lavish romantic melodies that move us all. A share of the hoped-for profits will be given to the Chiltern Centre for diabled children.”

Alex, who has followed in his late mother Stella’s footsteps by becoming a patron of the Chiltern Centre, said: “I am going to be there as a guest performer — I’m going there to sing a little song and to say thank you.

“My mum was a patron before me and I’ve sort of taken over that role. Whenever I can, I help fund-raise for them and I’m trying to maintain an active role in their musical development — trying to get more music in there. I’m still working on it.”

Following his stint in La Traviata in Islington, Alex will be sticking with Verdi when he appears in Guildford Opera’s production of A Masked Ball at the Electric Theatre in Guildford on November 21, 23 and 24.

“La Traviata’s been running since the end of September and it’s had some very good reviews,” says Alex. “We’ve had some five stars, which is always nice!”

Does Alex’s touring work take him overseas much? “Not as much as it used to — it’s just been convenient but the work has come through that is UK-based. I was with a full-time choir about three years ago and we used to travel a lot but recently I’ve not had much work abroad. There’s a few things I can’t announce yet because we haven’t signed the contracts but there are some things that I’m hoping will happen.”

Tickets for “Accidents in Opera” at the Christ Church Centre are £20. For more information and to book, visit www.operaprelude.com — where tickets are also available for “One Romantic Evening” at the Kenton Theatre, priced £30.