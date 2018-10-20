Motown’s magic is alive and jumping

The Magic of Motown | Theatre Royal, Windsor | Monday, October 15

SMOOTH moves and well-loved grooves got the audience out of their seats in this Motown tribute.

From Smokey Robinson and Stevie Wonder to the Jackson Five and Diana Ross, with The Temptations, The Supremes and The Four Tops, not forgetting Martha Reeves, Marvin Gaye and Lionel Richie, the hits just kept on coming.

The enthusiasm poured out of the performers, who threw themselves into recreating the classics with gusto. Accentuated by contemporary outfits, from sequins to flares, every element of the Motown years was crammed into this jam-packed show.

I enjoyed reminiscing and travelling back in time through the years of music.

That said, this show appeared to be a bit like Marmite to the audience — some seemed to take or leave it, while there were some die-hard fans who were absolutely in their element, so that by the end, to borrow from disco, lots were lost in music.

So if you fancy revisiting your musical youth, this could be just the stuff you need.

Until Saturday (October 20).

Natalie Aldred