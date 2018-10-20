Celebration of European song opened with a flourish

Oxford Lieder Festival 2018 | Friday, October 12

Oxford Lieder Festival 2018 held its opening night concert “A Serenade to Music” last Friday at Oxford Town Hall. The grand décor and fine acoustic of this historic building proved to be a perfect choice for the evening’s recital; a celebration of European song.

The Grand Tour, the overarching theme of the Festival, was reflected in the programme, devised by founder and Artistic Director, Sholto Kynoch.

The four wonderful soloists, Sophie Bevan (soprano), Kitty Whately (mezzo–soprano), James Gilchrist (tenor) and Marcus Farnsworth (baritone) were accompanied by pianist, Sholto Kynoch himself. They were also joined in some songs by violinist Jonathan Stone. This, together with different groupings of singers, brought a sociable, chamber music element to the proceedings.

The first part was a chronology of German lieder from the early 1800’s through to the mid-20th century. Schubert’s delightful An Silvia, with Shakespeare’s text, was finely sung by James Gilchrist, and an excellent choice to start with. The Schubert theme continued as the singers formed a quartet for Der Tanz; this exuded joy and was sensitively balanced, allowing each line to shine through at the right point.

Next we heard Louis Spohr’s setting of Goethe’s 1782 poem Erlkonig. Spohr, a violinist, used his own instrument to represent the character of the Erlkonig; here Jonathan Stone’s sweet interjections added a colourful dimension to Marcus Farnsworth’s distressed characterisations of the father and son.

In contrast, the delicacy of Carl Loewe’s rarely heard Tranen und Lachlen was beautifully captured by Gilchrist, his elegant phrasing blending perfectly with Kynoch’s graceful playing.

After Farnsworth’s eloquent interpretation of Schumann’s Two Venetian Airs the engaging Kitty Whately entertained with an animated performance of Brahms Wenzig before showing her more lyrical side in Liebestreu.

Richard Strauss’s late romantic songs were engulfed by lush harmonies and sweeping melodies. He wrote instinctively well for the soprano voice, as we heard when Sophie Bevan swept powerfully up to the top notes in Heimliche Aufforderung. In Morgen she was joined by Jonathan Stone, his glowing introduction and epilogue played with impeccable control to capture the stillness of the moment.

After the interval a completely new sound world came in the form of Faure, Debussy, Saint-Saens and Vaughan Williams. This well-crafted programme, which included three choral numbers, was a real treat.

Scola Cantorum of Oxford, one of the longest established chamber choirs in the UK comprises around thirty singers. Their light, clear voices were perfectly suited to Faure’s Les Djinns, based on the dramatic description and effects of hidden spirits. They also performed Debussy’s Trois Chansons de Charles d’Orleans, which the composer wrote in an otherworldly ‘a capella’ style to evoke France’s medieval history.

Saint-Saens’s Violons dans le soir (1907), provided Stone the opportunity to demonstrate his virtuosity, as the interplay between voice (Whately) and violin became increasingly passionate.

The final piece was Vaughan Williams’s Serenade to Music (1938), a bold and appealing tribute to music and friendship. Linked to the opening number by Shakespeare’s text, it combined the forces of musicians, soloists and choir to bring about an impressive end to the evening.

Maureen Idowu